Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

ZOM stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.