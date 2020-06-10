Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.76. 4,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

