Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after purchasing an additional 127,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

