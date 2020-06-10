Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $60.99 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

