Zacks Investment Research Lowers Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $415.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

