Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

