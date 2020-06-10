Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.34. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

In related news, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 269.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 692,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,675,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,056 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $104.36 on Friday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

