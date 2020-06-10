Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

