Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 37.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 36,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 24.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.20 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

