Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 227,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,248.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,678,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 53.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Yext by 80.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.