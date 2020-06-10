Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Yeti traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 63168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $14,101,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $216,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,177,375 shares of company stock valued at $399,234,302. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

