Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

YNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Yandex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Yandex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

