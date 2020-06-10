Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) versus Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Xperi alerts:

This table compares Xperi and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -5.31% 23.53% 12.54% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 7.64% 2.66% 1.59%

Xperi has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xperi and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 1 0 1 2.33

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.70%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xperi and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $280.07 million 2.50 -$62.53 million $2.56 5.41 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 4.00 $204.20 million $0.21 58.81

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xperi beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.