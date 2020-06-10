Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,351 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $111,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,261,714 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $110,886,000 after buying an additional 628,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

