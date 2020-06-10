Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

