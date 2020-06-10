Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00.

WWW stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 689,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

