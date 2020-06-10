William David Tull Sells 46,005 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CASH opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after buying an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

