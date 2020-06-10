Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

NYSE WY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

