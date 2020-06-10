Westpac Banking Corp Sells 66,969 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,969 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

NYSE DAL opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.