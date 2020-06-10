Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,320 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,218,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

CPT stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

