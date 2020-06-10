Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,714 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $221.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

