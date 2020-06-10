Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.