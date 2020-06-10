Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,432,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fair Isaac by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $419.51 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

