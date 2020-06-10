Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 346.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zendesk by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.05.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,142. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

