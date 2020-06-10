Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

