Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.42 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,337,323 shares of company stock worth $32,933,878. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

