Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,233.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,163,000 after purchasing an additional 98,036 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 53,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.