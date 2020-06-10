Westpac Banking Corp Buys 5,630 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after acquiring an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

