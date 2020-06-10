Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,148 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

