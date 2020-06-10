West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFT. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of WFT stock opened at C$46.06 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$66.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

