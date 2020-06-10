Wealth Quarterback LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 334,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

