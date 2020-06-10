Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $145,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of VMC opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

