Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $254,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.