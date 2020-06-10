Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 215

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 215 ($2.74) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.63).

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.57) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $400.21 million and a PE ratio of 20.61. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.46 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.44).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

