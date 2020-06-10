Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vivint Solar traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.64, 1,882,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,035,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,459.15. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $53,443.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $150,923. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

