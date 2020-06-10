Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen Sells 1,195 Shares of Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen sold 1,195 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $12,153.15.

Bryan Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Bryan Christiansen sold 472 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $3,917.60.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.