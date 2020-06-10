Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell Sells 5,255 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $53,443.35.

VSLR opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.32. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

