Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $11.59 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $650.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 250,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

