Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNE. Barclays downgraded Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $13.00 on Monday. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

