Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.90.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.55 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $285,325.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,543 shares of company stock worth $4,579,878. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

