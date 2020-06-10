Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Veeva Systems worth $90,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $182,861,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $60,625,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after buying an additional 344,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $269,757.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $285,325.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,543 shares of company stock worth $4,579,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.90.

VEEV opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $220.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

