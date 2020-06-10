Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

UPWK stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $131,558.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 96,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Upwork by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 3,137,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after buying an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Upwork by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 1,279,886 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 683,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

