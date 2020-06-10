Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

