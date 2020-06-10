United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $563,569.60 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $436,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $127.31. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

