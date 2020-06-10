United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,136.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

