United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 10%

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $46.62, 1,342,511 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,929,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,302,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Continental by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 221,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

