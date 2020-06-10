United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Continental will post -20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

