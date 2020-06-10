United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Continental by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Continental by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

