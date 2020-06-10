United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in United Community Banks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.