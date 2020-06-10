Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 4,310

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,310 ($54.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($62.36) to GBX 4,800 ($61.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) price target (down previously from GBX 4,550 ($57.91)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($56.00) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,498.64 ($57.26).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,334 ($55.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,314.22. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($45.61) and a one year high of GBX 5,333 ($67.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

